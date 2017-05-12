State drops prosecution of former state lawmaker

Related Coverage Connecticut State Representative arrested on assault charges

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Prosecutors have decided not to pursue the case against a former Connecticut lawmaker who had been charged with assaulting his father two days after losing a re-election bid.

The Hartford Courant reports that prosecutor Ed Azzaro told a judge Thursday that 36-year-old David Alexander had successfully worked with family services in resolving the matter.

Alexander was a Democratic state representative from Enfield.

Alexander was arrested in November and charged with third-degree assault on an elderly person and second-degree breach of peace.

The father told police he awoke to find his “clearly heavily intoxicated” son screaming at him and was then punched in the face.

Alexander was sentenced to 18 months’ probation after pleading guilty in January to drunken driving charges stemming from a July 2016 traffic stop in West Hartford.

