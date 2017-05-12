Suspect wearing Walmart employee vest robs bank in Norwalk

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwalk Police are investigating a bank robbery that happened on Friday.

Police say the robbery happened around 11:30 a.m. at the First County Bank on Connecticut Avenue. She did get away with an undisclosed amount of money, police say.

Officials say the suspect entered the bank and handed the teller a note, implying she had a gun.

The suspect is described as a light skin black female in her late 20’s or early 30’s. She is described as being approximately 5’4″ with a stocky build. Her short black hair was pulled behind her neck in a bun or ponytail. She was wearing black-framed glasses and a blue Walmart employee vest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norwalk Police at (203) 854-3011.