Taftville man arrested after house invasion in Norwich

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Taftville is facing multiple charges including home invasion after being arrested on Friday.

Officials say 24-year-old Jhamal J. Gallimore was arrested at approximately 5:15 p.m. on a warrant issued by New London Superior Court. The charges stem from an investigation by the Norwich Police Department about a reported home invasion in January on Washington Street in Norwich where the victim was hospitalized.

Gallimore is facing home invasion, conspiracy to commit home invasion, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and larceny charges. He is being held on $200,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Norwich Superior Court on May 15.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.