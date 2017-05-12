Taxi driver allegedly sexually assaults woman in Norwalk

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A New York taxi driver is accused of offering to take a woman home, but instead of taking her home, he took her to Norwalk.

The taxi driver said he would not let her leave unless they had sex.

Police say the 27-year-old victim agreed to the ride early last month, but ended up in Norwalk, 40 miles from her home.

She jumped out of the cab when it stopped and called police.

According to police, the taxi driver, 47-year-old Mohammad Khalek, has been in trouble before for showing pornography to a woman in his cab.