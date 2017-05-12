Tesla opens up new electric car charging station in Milford

WTNH.com Staff Published: Updated:
This undated photo provided by Tesla Motors shows the Model 3 car. The promise of an affordable electric car from Tesla Motors had hundreds of people lining up to reserve one. At a starting price of $35,000 — before federal and state government incentives — the Model 3 is less than half the cost of Tesla's previous models. (Tesla Motors via AP)

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In the middle of its battle over the right to sell its cars in Connecticut, Tesla opened up a new electric car charging station in Milford on Friday.

Tesla held a ribbon cutting for the new Supercharger station at the Connecticut Post Mall Friday morning.

Tesla says it is the largest of its charging stations on the east coast with 14 charging stalls.

The charging stations are going in even through you can’t legally buy a Tesla in Connecticut because Tesla sells directly to consumers without using dealerships.

Tesla is trying to get a law passed here to make that legal.

“This is inline with our mission to accelerate the world into a sustainable energy future. And to do that, we need to help people to purchase and drive electric vehicles. So independent of the legislation up in Hartford, we know that we have a duty to serve our customers both here in Connecticut and in the surrounding states,” said Will Nicholas of Tesla.

Tesla says it wants to coexist with car dealers in Connecticut and they are looking to add jobs in Connecticut not take them away.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s