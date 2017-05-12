Tesla opens up new electric car charging station in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In the middle of its battle over the right to sell its cars in Connecticut, Tesla opened up a new electric car charging station in Milford on Friday.

Tesla held a ribbon cutting for the new Supercharger station at the Connecticut Post Mall Friday morning.

Tesla says it is the largest of its charging stations on the east coast with 14 charging stalls.

The charging stations are going in even through you can’t legally buy a Tesla in Connecticut because Tesla sells directly to consumers without using dealerships.

Tesla is trying to get a law passed here to make that legal.

“This is inline with our mission to accelerate the world into a sustainable energy future. And to do that, we need to help people to purchase and drive electric vehicles. So independent of the legislation up in Hartford, we know that we have a duty to serve our customers both here in Connecticut and in the surrounding states,” said Will Nicholas of Tesla.

Tesla says it wants to coexist with car dealers in Connecticut and they are looking to add jobs in Connecticut not take them away.