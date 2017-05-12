Timely advice for new moms celebrating their first Mother’s Day this Sunday

(ABC News) – First-time Moms — They feel exhilaration, exhaustion, and let’s be honest – a lot of worry. And often, this concern extends to medications for both babies and breastfeeding mothers.

Fortunately, this week — just in time for Mother’s Day — The FDA has released recommendations for medication safety in households with children.

First, store medicines safely. Babies can learn to crawl as early as five months, but it makes sense to practice placing bottles out of reach before then.

Also, pay attention to storage instructions. Some drugs need special care, like refrigeration or protection from light and heat.

Whether prescription or over-the-counter, only give babies medications with the advice of a health care professional, and make sure you give the right dose. Use droppers, not kitchen spoons, because a small mistake can lead to a big overdose.

If you’re breastfeeding, check with an expert about whether your own prescriptions or supplements pass through into breast milk and might be unsafe for your child.

And finally, Moms, take some time to care for yourself. Rest when your baby sleeps, and keep your appointments with your own doctor.

