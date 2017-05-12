Undocumented Derby Dad granted 2 year stay

Luis Barrios, of Derby, thanks the public for their support against his deportation. Barrios was granted a 30-day stay Wednesday (WTNH / Tom Parent)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Derby father that was facing deportation was granted a two year stay in the United States Friday.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal will speak with Barrios Friday afternoon at the State Capitol in Hartford.

Recently, Senator Blumenthal spoke about U.S. immigration laws forcing people that contribute to their communities to return to often dangerous places.

This country should avoid ripping apart families, and sending people who work hard, play by the rules, contribute to their community back to a country where they face imminent danger and even death.”

Barrios’ lawyer said he arrived undocumented in 1992 and applied for asylum soon after in 1993, after escaping violence against his family in Guatemala.

“We try to demonstrate we are, if we are here we try to do good things,” Barrios said in broken English. “That’s why we are here working hard.”

“He gives us love as a family and he wants to, you know, give us a better future,” said Jessica Barrios, his 19 year old daughter.

Blumenthal blames an executive order signed by President Trump for the predicament the Barrios family is now in. He went on to say this isn’t about just one family, but instead it’s about Amercian values and American policy.

“There is a need for comprehensive immigration reform,” Blumenthal said. “There is a need to fix our broken system. Donald Trump is right about that fact. The question is, how do we do it.”

