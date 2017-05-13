NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – If you’re looking for a family fun event in the Elm City, look no further; today is the last day of the 20th annual Westville ArtWalk in New Haven where residents can come out and enjoy music, art, and free activities.

The fun starts at 11 a.m. and goes until 5 p.m. at the Westville Village and Edgewood Park in New Haven.

Free activities include:

Air Temple Arts – Silks and Tumbling demo’s

Bring the Hoopla Hula Hoop Zone

Wu Dang Kung Fu Academy demo’s

Climbing Wall with theParks Department

Muffy’s Spin Art Bike

The Walk-In Brownie Camera Obscura

T-Shirt Tie Dye with WCNS

Giant Magnetic Poetry, Button and Yarm Crafts and more!

Henna Mehndi

Helping To Restore the Tree of Life interactive sculpture with Joe Fekieta

Broken Umbrella’s Mobile Story Exchange

N.H.P.L. Book Mobile

Fairy House Making

Elm Shakespeare performance

Wooden Spoonz performance

To learn more about event watch the video above.