NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – If you’re looking for a family fun event in the Elm City, look no further; today is the last day of the 20th annual Westville ArtWalk in New Haven where residents can come out and enjoy music, art, and free activities.

The fun starts at 11 a.m. and goes until 5 p.m. at the Westville Village and Edgewood Park in New Haven.

Free activities include:

  • Air Temple Arts – Silks and Tumbling demo’s
  • Bring the Hoopla  Hula Hoop Zone
  • Wu Dang Kung Fu Academy demo’s
  • Climbing Wall with theParks Department
  • Muffy’s Spin Art Bike
  • The Walk-In Brownie Camera Obscura
  • T-Shirt Tie Dye with WCNS
  • Giant Magnetic Poetry, Button and Yarm Crafts and more!
  • Henna Mehndi
  • Helping To Restore the Tree of Life interactive sculpture with Joe Fekieta
  • Broken Umbrella’s Mobile Story Exchange
  • N.H.P.L. Book Mobile
  • Fairy House Making
  • Elm Shakespeare performance
  • Wooden Spoonz performance

