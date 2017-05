LISBON, Conn. (WTNH) — Troopers responded to South Burnham Highway boat launch in Lisbon on Sunday morning for an untimely death.

According to troopers, they found a deceased person at 7:05 a.m. At this point, police do not believe there is any criminal aspect to the case.

Troopers have not released the identity of the person who was found.

DEEP has been notified and police are continuing to investigate.

News 8 will update this story as details become available.