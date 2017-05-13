Fox to air live TV production of Broadway musical ‘Rent’

The cast of "Rent" takes a curtain call after the Pulitzer Prize winning rock musical opened on Broadway Monday night, April 29, 1996, in New York. "Rent," which celebrates survival among the artists and homeless of New York's East Village, arrived triumphantly to the Nederlandr Theater after a successful run off-Broadway. It originally opened in February, a few weeks after the death of its 35-year-old creator, Jonathan Larson. (AP Photo/Wally Santana)

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox will be ready with its “Rent” next year.

The network has announced a live TV production of the award-winning stage musical “Rent.”

No airdate was specified, but it is likely to be telecast after “A Christmas Story,” which Fox has already planned for December.

“Rent” is set in New York’s gritty East Village and tells the story of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams during a time of social and political turmoil. It opened to great acclaim off-Broadway in 1996, then soon moved to Broadway.

Marc Platt, who produced “La La Land” and Fox’s “Grease: Live,” will serve as one of its executive producers.

