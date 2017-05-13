Fox to air live TV production of Broadway musical ‘Rent’

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox will be ready with its “Rent” next year.

The network has announced a live TV production of the award-winning stage musical “Rent.”

No airdate was specified, but it is likely to be telecast after “A Christmas Story,” which Fox has already planned for December.

“Rent” is set in New York’s gritty East Village and tells the story of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams during a time of social and political turmoil. It opened to great acclaim off-Broadway in 1996, then soon moved to Broadway.

Marc Platt, who produced “La La Land” and Fox’s “Grease: Live,” will serve as one of its executive producers.