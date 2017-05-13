Homemade crafts mom will love

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – With Mother’s Day only one day away we had Charlotte Smith, blogger from At Charlotte’s House, stop by the studio to share some homemade crafts her kids have made her in the past.

Below are the instructions for the crafts.

1. D.I.Y. fabric covered pots

Materials: exterior modpodge, cotton fabric, terra cotta pot, scissors

Using exterior ModPodge and any lightweight fabric (quilting cotton, or even old button-up shirts!), glue the fabric onto the basic terra cotta pot one strip at a time. For best durability, leave the plant inside it’s plastic pot and use the fabric covered pot as a planter!

2. Marbled dish

Materials: Sculpey or other oven-bake clay, gold pen/ liquid gold leaf

Using 3-5 colors of clay, roll each one into snakes. Place all the snakes together and twist them into one ‘log’. Roll the log together until you have one striped multi-colored snake. Fold the snake in half and twist. Again… roll the log together. Curl the log into a ball and use a wine bottle or glass jar to roll out your clay. Cut out a circle and gently press into another oven-safe bowl. Follow clay instructions for baking time/ temperature. Allow the clay to cool and paint the edges with the gold paint.

3. Paper flowers

Materials: Colored craft paper, hot glue gun, floral wire, pipe cleaners

Cut out craft paper in these simple shapes to make a lovely paper bouquet. Watch the video above to see how it’s done!