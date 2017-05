NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Made in Connecticut Expo is happening this weekend and we had some vendors stop by our studio to preview the hidden gems of our state.

The event runs from 11 a.m to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 13th and Sunday, May 14th at the Farmington Polo Grounds, 152 Town Farm Rd. Farmington, CT 6032.

To learn more about each of the products in this guest segment click on the name of the company below:

The Little Bee of Connecticut

Rapid Slicer

Four Plus Granola

Noteworthy Chocolates

Love the Dog