Man faces up to life in prison for sex-trafficking teen

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Bridgeport man faces up to life in prison for his role in the sex-trafficking of a 15-year-old girl.

Darryl Morris pleaded guilty Friday to a sex trafficking charge in a Bridgeport federal court. He is expected to receive a sentence of at least 10 years in prison when he’s sentenced Sept. 8. He agreed to pay $100,000 in restitution.

Authorities say Morris met the girl in New York City in November 2014 and convinced her to come to Bridgeport where he prostituted her using online ads.

Investigators found the victim in an East Hartford hotel in May 2016 after she had contacted her mother who called police.

Authorities say Morris had physically abused the girl.

A co-defendant was also indicted in the case.