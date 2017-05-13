Motor vehicle stop turns into police chase, crash in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men are facing separate charges after crashing into a police cruiser early Saturday morning.

Police say around 1:33 a.m., they attempted to stop a Mitsubishi Galant near Campbell Avenue and Elm Street for motor vehicle violations. As the officer made contact with the driver, later identified as 30-year-old Lamar Maysonet, he put the car in reverse and rammed into the front end of the police cruiser.

According to officers, a short pursuit commenced before the vehicle came to a stop near Coleman Street. The driver fled on foot.

West Haven Police Department used one of their K-9 officers and quickly apprehended Maysonet. He was taken into custody and is being charged with interfering with police, reckless endangerment, engaging police in pursuit and evading responsibility. He was held on bond.

A passenger in the vehicle, later identified as Leone Benedict, remained in the vehicle but police say he had an outstanding warrant in West Haven. He was also arrested and held on bond.