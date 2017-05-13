I-91 southbound reopens in Hartford after multi-vehicle accident

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — I-91 southbound in Hartford has reopened after a multi-vehicle accident closed three lanes of the highway on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the 3-car accident happened between exits 33 and 32.

They say the three right lanes were closed.

Even after the lanes reopened, there was still congestion for about 2.4 miles from exits 35A to exit 32 on the highway.

There is no word if anyone sustained injuries in the crash.

News 8 will update this story as details become available.