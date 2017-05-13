Police: Man dies after leading officer on chase, crashing

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — Authorities in Connecticut have identified a 19-year-old Danbury driver who was killed after police say he led an officer on a chase and slammed into a tree.

The News-Times reports (http://bit.ly/2qDox3z ) that police say an officer had pursued the car in Danbury last Saturday after Joseph Rothenbucher refused to stop.

Police say Rothenbucher began to accelerate and drive erratically before losing control and hitting a tree. He and another occupant were extricated from the vehicle and taken to Danbury Hospital.

Rothenbucher died of his injuries. It’s unclear what the other man’s current condition is.

The crash remains under investigation.