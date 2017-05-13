Runners bombarded with color in Guilford for Guilford D.A.Y, Lifelinx Corp.

Related Coverage Project Purple underway in Guilford

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Color 5K was underway in Guilford on Saturday morning before all of the rain arrived.

Runners took off from the fairgrounds, making their way to Jacobs Beach.

They got bombared with color.

The run is part of Guilford D.A.Y, which stands for Developmental Assets for Youth. They are a community coalition that helps put young kids on the right path in life, especially when it comes to substance abuse.

The color purple is a symbol of what the town is doing.

“You see these purple flags and you see we probably put a thousand of them up around town and that’s all for awareness, getting people to ask, ‘hey what’s the purple about,” said Peter Palumbo, the co-chair for Guilford D.A.Y.

Money from the 5K will go to Lifelinx, a non-profit addiction recovery support service in Guilford.