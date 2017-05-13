Saturday Soaker

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

Another round of heavy rain in on the way to Connecticut today into Sunday. The most recent drought update came out Thursday and has removed Connecticut from drought conditions, but apparently mother nature didn’t get the message. I’m sure many baseball/softball coaches are tired of the rain so far this spring. Let’s go over the timeline!

Rain invades the state early this morning starting in SW CT 6AM-9AM

Slowly moves across Connecticut and by 9AM-12PM we’re seeing rain along the I-91

The rain will start light to moderate but pick up in intensity as the day goes on

By 2PM-4PM it’s raining statewide

I think any early baseball/softball games that start before midday will be OK

Heavier rain will come in waves during the afternoon/evening starting in Western CT and moving east

During the afternoon/evening, periods of rain may feature 1″-2″ inch rates which means ponding on the roads is likely

The wind will turn pretty gusty too. We’re expecting gusts between 20 and 30 mph during the late afternoon/evening

The heaviest rain fall during the evening through early Sunday morning with some lingering downpours overnight into late Sunday morning through around midday.

There will be lingering showers early Sunday morning but “mostly drying” out late morning into the early afternoon

Keep in mind, as this storm departs, the wind will be pretty gusty all afternoon with winds to 40 mph with the chance for a few spot showers for the afternoon but not much

So the afternoon won’t be 100% dry as there will be a few hit or miss showers but nothing as heavy as what we will see Saturday

