Saturday Soaker

By Published: Updated:

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

Another round of heavy rain in on the way to Connecticut today into Sunday. The most recent drought update came out Thursday and has removed Connecticut from drought conditions, but apparently mother nature didn’t get the message. I’m sure many baseball/softball coaches are tired of the rain so far this spring. Let’s go over the timeline!

  • Rain invades the state early this morning starting in SW CT 6AM-9AM
  • Slowly moves across Connecticut and by 9AM-12PM we’re seeing rain along the I-91

27 Saturday Soaker

  • The rain will start light to moderate but pick up in intensity as the day goes on
  • By 2PM-4PM it’s raining statewide
  • I think any early baseball/softball games that start before midday will be OK

32 Saturday Soaker

  • Heavier rain will come in waves during the afternoon/evening starting in Western CT and moving east
  • During the afternoon/evening, periods of rain may feature 1″-2″ inch rates which means ponding on the roads is likely

42 Saturday Soaker

  • The wind will turn pretty gusty too. We’re expecting gusts between 20 and 30 mph during the late afternoon/evening
  • The heaviest rain fall during the evening through early Sunday morning with some lingering downpours overnight into late Sunday morning through around midday.

52 Saturday Soaker

  • There will be lingering showers early Sunday morning but “mostly drying” out late morning into the early afternoon
  • Keep in mind, as this storm departs, the wind will be pretty gusty all afternoon with winds to 40 mph with the chance for a few spot showers for the afternoon but not much
  • So the afternoon won’t be 100% dry as there will be a few hit or miss showers but nothing as heavy as what we will see Saturday

There is some better weather in the 8 Day Forecast. Click here to see!

Thanks for reading

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

Thanks for reading! Please friend me on Facebook and Twitter!

6 Saturday Soaker

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s