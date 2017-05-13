Saving money on your heat/air conditioning

This is a really tough time of the year where one minute your running your heat, the next you’re pumping up the a/c. I find that if you make the right choices, you don’t have to be paying double to keep yourself comfortable this time of the year. Here are 8 steps you should follow.

Know the forecast. If you know that tonight will be 42 degrees and tomorrow will be 80, just keep the heat off for a bit longer. Don’t be impulsive. It’s easy to want to crank the heat up as soon as it gets chilly, or put the a/c units on as soon as it gets hot. Grab a sweater or put the fan on, it might be good enough. Open the windows when it’s comfortable. If it’s hot in your house and the temperature outside is cooler than it is inside, open the window. Use fans to redirect cool/warm air. If it’s warm in your house and cool outside, put the fan near the window and let it blow the cool air in. If it’s hot outside, close your windows and shut the blinds. This will reflect the sun away from your house making it less warm inside. Only heat or cool where you are. If your house has window units, cool where you know you’ll be for most of the day. Same thing goes with a space heater…just don’t keep it near the walls or near flammable items. If it’s chilly in your house, grab a sweater…if it’s warm in your house, take a cool shower to lower your body temperatures. These things cost little to no money and will help regulate your core temperature. Don’t make yourself uncomfortable. Keep in mind, it costs a lot less money to heat your house this time of the year than it does in January. During the month of January, extremely cold air is constantly moving into your house so it needs to work hard to keep it to temperature. This time of the year, you’ll find that your heat only kicks on every few hours so it may be worth spending a few extra dollars to be comfortable!