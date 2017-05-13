Suspicious white powder found at bank in Coventry

COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) — A suspicious white powder was found at a bank in Coventry on Saturday morning.

According to Coventry Police Department, they received a call around 9:00 a.m from an employee of the Key Bank on Main Street. The employee said that suspicious white powder was located inside of an envelope in the night deposit box.

There were three employees inside of the bank who were told to evacuate the building. Police officers from Coventry Police Department responded to the scene.

There were no immediately apparent injuries to the employees and there were no customers inside of the bank at the time.

Additional resources were requested including the Coventry Fire Department, a HAZMAT team as well as state and federal resources.

The teams are in the process of removing the powder substance.

The Coventry Police Department is working with the FBI to follow up on any suspects in the incident.

Officials say the incident is contained to the bank and there is no danger to the public.