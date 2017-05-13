Suspicious white powder found at bank in Coventry

By Published: Updated:

COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) — A suspicious white powder was found at a bank in Coventry on Saturday morning.

According to Coventry Police Department, they received a call around 9:00 a.m from an employee of the Key Bank on Main Street. The employee said that suspicious white powder was located inside of an envelope in the night deposit box.

There were three employees inside of the bank who were told to evacuate the building. Police officers from Coventry Police Department responded to the scene.

There were no immediately apparent injuries to the employees and there were no customers inside of the bank at the time.

Additional resources were requested including the Coventry Fire Department, a HAZMAT team as well as state and federal resources.

The teams are in the process of removing the powder substance.

The Coventry Police Department is working with the FBI to follow up on any suspects in the incident.

Officials say the incident is contained to the bank and there is no danger to the public.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s