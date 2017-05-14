18-year-old arrested after hitting unmarked police car while driving under the influence

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old from Newington is facing charges after he allegedly drove drunk late Saturday night.

Police say at approximately 10:30 p.m., 18-year-old Zachary Timothy McDougal was driving his 1990 Acura Integra north on Main Street in Hartford. An unmarked State Trooper was traveling south on Main Street and stopped for the traffic light at the intersection of Main Street and Pleasant Street.

When the traffic light turned green, McDougal failed to yield the right of way to the unmarked Trooper and turned left onto Pleasant Street, striking the officer’s vehicle in the rear left side.

An investigation at the scene revealed that McDougal appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. He admitted to the consumption of alcoholic beverages, according to officers.

McDougal was put through standardized field sobriety tests, which he failed. He was placed under arrest for operating under the influence. He is being charged with operating under the influence of drugs/alcohol and operation of a motor vehicle by a minor having elevated blood alcohol content. He was released on $500 bond and will appear in Hartford Court on May 25.

The Trooper who was in the unmarked car that McDougal hit was transported to Hartford Hospital for minor injuries sustained during the accident. No other injuries were reported.