NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A teenager¬†is in the hospital after being shot in New Haven early Saturday morning.

Police say at around 2:20 a.m., officers responded to 279 Highland Street for reports of a gunshot victim.

According to officials, an 18-year-old was shot in the shoulder.

They believe the shooting happened inside of the home.

The victim is in stable and guarded condition.

Police have not released the name of the victim.