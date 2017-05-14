Branford mom celebrates first Mother’s Day at medical school graduation at QU

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A first mother’s day is always memorable for a new mom and for one Branford mother, Sunday is a culmination of two milestones.

9-month-old Jack Gurrall is helping his mom, Abigail, celebrate her first Mother’s Day.

“Oooh there we go. Big boy.”

And they’re both hitting milestones.

“So just learning to crawl and everything, which I’m realizing he doesn’t stay still anymore haha.”

He must take after his mom.

“It’s pretty exciting. It’s pretty surreal haha,” said Abigail Gurrall.

You see, Jack was born August 30th last year, right before Abigail’s 4th year of medical school at Quinnipiac University.

“So that was like getting up at 4:30 in the morning to drive to the hospital and round on patients and everything. I think by my ninth month, I think the nurses could see it in my eyes, I would just really like to have this baby,” said Gurrall.

She says with support from the school community and family over the years, she will become Dr. Gurrall.

“It’s been a balancing act, but there’s been some down time to spend with him, too, which has been quite nice,” Gurrall said about her son, Jack.

So, after 4 years of med school and 9 months of motherhood, all of it will culminate on Sunday at graduation.

“To have all of this happening on Mother’s Day, I think having a healthy 9-month-old son and having my whole family there and graduating from medical school. It’s like the greatest accomplishments,” Gurrall said.

Just like Jack who doesn’t stop, she won’t either.

She starts her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford.