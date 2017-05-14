Construction closes I-84 in Waterbury overnight starting Sunday

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Watch out in Waterbury, part of I-84 is shutting down on Sunday and drivers will be detoured off of the interstate.

These huge steel girders behind me are the reason for the highway shutdown.

The shutdown begins at 11 on Sunday for a 3-mile stretch of I-84 in the exit 25 area in both directions.

About 100,000 cars go through this area everyday.

Crews will be installing 12 of these 40,000 pound steel girders into a new and improved Scott Road Bridge. They’ll widen the bridge from 3 lanes to 6.

They say that will help with traffic flow in this area, which is notorious for back-ups.

But, there’s a price to that progress and that price is part of the highway closing and detours that will take drivers off of I-84 and onto local roads.

The Project Manager says the overnight closure and detours were well thought-out with minimal impact to the most drivers in mind.

“It should be very low impact and the local detours should handle that traffic through the local road back on and off the highway very efficiently,” said Chris Zukowski of the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

To minimize the impact on drivers, the closure and detours will start at 11 p.m. on Sunday and last through 5 in the morning Sunday through Thursday. The highway should be open as usual during most of the ride to work this week.