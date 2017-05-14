DANI and the Day the Bully Changed Everything

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Bullying has been a hot topic in our state for years now; one woman decided to take a stand by writing a children’s book to help those in bullying situations. This morning local author, Donna Rooney, stopped by our studio to tell us more about this book and how it is helping combat bullying.

“Rooney’s tender book on bullying explores the meaning of friendship while empowering the reader to stand up for what they believe. The message is powerful. My hope is that parents will read the book as well, because the opportunity for discussion is laid out perfectly for them. We could all use a refresher course in understanding, second chances and forgiveness.

-Karen Lawrence Mother of actress Jennifer Lawrence, Founder of Camp Hi-Ho

DANI and the Day the Bully Changed Everything is made available to bookstores through Ingram, Baker & Taylor, Bertrams and Gardners. DANI is also available online at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and through Outskirts Press online bookstore.

