Did you just say 90 degrees?!

I’ve been hearing it in the grocery store all spring long. “The temperatures are just going to go from 50 degrees all the way up to 80.” Well if you were one of those people, you’re totally right this coming week. It’s our first really hot temperature theme of the season and it couldn’t have come at a better time in my eyes. It has been a very tough few months. We’ve crushed our drought first off:

And of course, where is the sunshine?! Usually by this date I am seeing coworkers getting sunburned after weekends outside doing yard work or heading to the beach. Unfortunately that has been far from what I’ve seen. Lots of long faces, lots of people still wearing jackets. So thanks to high pressure off to our southeast, warm air will be thrown straight in our direction this week. Here is one forecast model estimate of the warmest day in the forecast (Thursday):

Okay, it looks like I’m exaggerating but realistically I wouldn’t be surprised if someone hits 90 degrees on Thursday afternoon. That would mean we potentially beat our record high temperature and the sound of shivering will be replaced by…you guess it, the hum of air conditioners!