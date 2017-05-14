Drunk driver arrested for going wrong way on junction ramp in Windsor

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A Massachusetts resident was arrested for driving the wrong way on a highway junction ramp late Saturday night.

According to Police, MSGT. Torneo was traveling northbound on I-91 when the officer observed the suspect’s vehicle traveling the wrong way on the junction ramp to Route 20.

Torneo was able to stop the vehicle and direct it to the right shoulder facing the proper direction.

Additional troopers arrived on the scene as 28-year-old Thomas Trudell was field tested and subsequently arrested.

Trudell was charged with DUI, driving the wrong way on a divided highway, improper entry onto an LAH, and failure to drive in an established lane.

After being processed, Trudell was released on a $500 bond and assigned to appear in court on May 22nd.