Fiancee of Aaron Hernandez to appear on Dr. Phil this week

(WTNH) — For the first time, the fiancee of Aaron Hernandez is speaking publicly since his death in an exclusive interview on Dr. Phil that airs Monday and Tuesday.

Dr. Phil asked Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez, “What would cause you to doubt that he took his own life? I mean, for noe thing, we know that he had just been acquitted of two murders and had one on appeal, so this had to be the high point of high points in a long, long time, right?”

“No, I agree and that would make me doubt that he took his own life. Umm he was very positive, umm so excited to come home. I spoke to him the night before and he was so, “you know, daddy’s going to be home and I can’t wait to sleep in the bed with you guys and I can’t wait to jsut hold you and love you,” umm there was no indication at all, of such events,” she said.

“Okay, so you spoke to him the very night before he was found dead in his cell?,” asked Dr. Phil.

“As far as I know, I was the last person to speak with him,” Jenkins Hernandez told Dr. Phil.

“And the last words he said to you were, what?,” Dr. Phil asked.

“I remembered him saying, ‘babe I’ve gotta go. They’re shutting the doors.’ And I honestly don’t think that we said I love you to each other, um, and that was it,” she said.

“There was no monumental goodbye, no finality in what he was saying, it was babe gotta run they’re closing the doors…?” responded Dr. Phil.

“I just know that the feedback that I was getting from him, within our last umm you know, our last talk had nothing to do with any suicidal thoughts,” she said.

Hernandez was from Bristol. He hanged himself in prison last month.

The former football star was serving a life sentence for killing Odin Lloyd back in 2013.

Prison officials say there were no signs that Hernandez was suicidal.

You can see Dr. Phil’s two-part interview on News 8 on Monday and Tuesday afternoon at 3:00 p.m.