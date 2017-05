HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Flags will be flown at half-staff across Connecticut on Monday in recognition of Peace Officers Memorial Day.

The national observance honors law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy directed that U.S. and state flags must be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Monday. He said law enforcement officers personify what it means to be a public servant.