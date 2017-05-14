Hartford Police investigate domestic assault

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Hartford are investigating a serious domestic assault that happened on Saturday morning.

According to police, around 8:49 a.m., the victim stated he was in his apartment on Clark Street with his girlfriend when they began to argue. The victim stated that during the argument, his girlfriend threw a steak knife at him, which struck him in the abdomen. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

The victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.

The suspect was not located when police canvassed the area.