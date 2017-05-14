Interim Chief Campbell to become New Haven Chief of Police

Published: Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) –The New Haven Police Department has a new chief on Sunday.

Interim Chief Anthony Campbell will now become the full-time Chief of the New Haven Police Department.

The Mayor of New Haven, Toni Harp, has told Campbell that he will be getting the job.

Mayor Harp called to tell the two other finalists they had not been selected for the position.

Campbell will be sworn in later this week.

He took over as head of the department in September when Chief Dean Esserman resigned.

