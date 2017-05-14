Malloy to unveil revised budget plan covering bigger deficit

Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is revising the state budget proposal he unveiled in February to address a now-larger projected deficit.

The Democrat said his new plan will cover a predicted $2.3 billion deficit in the fiscal year beginning July 1. That’s a $600 million increase from an earlier projection. It will be presented Monday.

Democratic and Republican leaders have said they also expect to update their budget proposals.

Legislative leaders and the governor are expected to begin budget talks in the coming days.

Malloy is taking issue with Democrats and Republicans criticizing his other plan to cover the current fiscal year deficit, which is $389 million. He says their comments damage the state’s reputation because they show that top leaders don’t support taking appropriate steps to balance the state budget.

