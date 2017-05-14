Memorial service set for wife of ESPN broadcaster

CHESHIRE, Conn. (AP) — A memorial service has been set in Connecticut for the wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman.

Sixty-seven-year-old Katherine Ann Berman, of Cheshire, was killed in a two-vehicle traffic crash Tuesday afternoon in Woodbury.

Related Content: Wife of ESPN anchor dies in double fatal accident in Woodbury

The Hartford Courant reports (http://cour.at/2rfEnyy) that Berman’s family is holding a memorial service for family and friends Wednesday at the Seymour St. John Chapel at Choate Rosemary Hall School in Wallingford. Berman’s children attended the school.

Related Content: Late wife of ESPN anchor Chris Berman leaves a legacy in Greater Waterbury

The burial will be at the convenience of the family in Cheshire Hillside Cemetery.

Police say Katherine Ann Berman’s car struck the rear of a driver’s SUV and both veered off the road. Her car went down an embankment and overturned in a body of water. The other driver was also killed.