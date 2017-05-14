Psychiatric hospital produces talk show on mental health

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut psychiatric hospital is launching its own talk show, which will focus on mental illness and addiction.

Silver Hill Hospital in New Canaan is partnering with the HAN Network, a local news streaming service, which will run the “Straight Talk with Tracey” program on its website.

The show debuted on May 11 and will air live at noon on the second Thursday of every month on the HAN Network, where it will also be available on demand.

It is hosted by Tracey Masella, a licensed clinical social worker at Silver Hill. She will have guests and answer questions from the audience on various topics dealing with mental health and addiction.