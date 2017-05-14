Psychiatric hospital produces talk show on mental health

By Published:
FILE - This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo, shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. Prescription painkillers should not be a first-choice for treating common ailments like back pain and arthritis, according to new federal guidelines designed to reshape how doctors prescribe drugs like OxyContin and Vicodin. Amid an epidemic of addiction and abuse tied to these powerful opioids drugs, the CDC is urging general doctors to try physical therapy, exercise and over-the-counter pain medications before turning to painkillers for chronic pain. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut psychiatric hospital is launching its own talk show, which will focus on mental illness and addiction.

Silver Hill Hospital in New Canaan is partnering with the HAN Network, a local news streaming service, which will run the “Straight Talk with Tracey” program on its website.

The show debuted on May 11 and will air live at noon on the second Thursday of every month on the HAN Network, where it will also be available on demand.

It is hosted by Tracey Masella, a licensed clinical social worker at Silver Hill. She will have guests and answer questions from the audience on various topics dealing with mental health and addiction.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s