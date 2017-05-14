Rain totals from Saturday/Sunday

Another round of heavy rain moved across the state Saturday and early this morning. Many areas across Connecticut picked up over an inch of rain in addition to an already saturated ground. You can check the rainfall totals below. There are more showers in the forecast this evening into early Monday morning but the good news is starting Monday afternoon we’re looking at a decent stretch of weather with 60s, 70s to eventually 80s but the end of the week. Here’s the full forecast. 

Town Amount
New Haven 1.03
Durham 1.07
Killingworth 1.08
Hamden 1.09
Hartford 1.12
North Canton 1.17
Naugatuck 1.17
Windsor Locks 1.19
Clinton 1.19
Waterford 1.21
Weatogue 1.22
Bridgeport 1.22
Newington 1.23
Granby 1.25
Westbrook 1.25
Fairfield 1.26
Salam 1.26
Middletown 1.27
Manchester 1.29
East Hartford 1.29
Milford 1.30
West Hartford 1.31
Cheshire 1.31
Monroe 1.32
Stratford 1.33
Oakville 1.33
Meriden 1.35
Derby 1.35
Farmington 1.36
New Canaan 1.36
New London 1.37
Shelton 1.38
Southbury 1.38
Stafford Springs 1.40
Staffordville 1.40
Scotland 1.41
Oakdale 1.41
Groton 1.42
Norwich 1.45
Southington 1.46
Portland 1.47
Lisbson 1.47
Darien 1.48
Stonington 1.48
Danbury 1.49
Wallingford 1.50
Columbia 1.51
Brookfield 1.51
Bethel 1.52
Danbury 1.53
Newtown 1.54
Prospect 1.54
Mystic 1.54
Glastonbury 1.55
Westport 1.55
Stamford 1.57
Norwalk 1.57
Preston 1.64
Marlborough 1.67
Dayville 1.68
Danielson 1.76
Yantic 1.77
Killingly 1.80
Ridgefield 1.82
Moosup 2.18

