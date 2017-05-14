Ricky D’s Rib Shack featured at Made in CT Expo

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Today is the last day of the Made in CT Expo and we had Ricky D’s Rib Shack stop by our studio this morning to give us a preview of one great product made right here in the Elm City.

“I’m extremely excited to extend the Ricky D’s experience to everybody’s cookout and kitchen thanks to our bottled BBQ sauce, ” said Evans, owner of Ricky D’s Rib Shack. “It’s a combination between the sweet-savory taste of Kansas City barbecue and the classic vinegar-based Carolina-style variety. My recipe is my own and doesn’t gravitate toward any particular region. It’s a blend of two regional styles of barbecue for a truly unique taste.”

Below are details about the Made in Connecticut Expo:

Ricky D. Evans, owner of Ricky D’s Rib Shack is sampling its branded and trademarked Kansa-Lina BBQ Sauce at this year’s third annual Made in CT Expo at the Farmington Polo Grounds on May 13th and 14th from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Born from a love of barbecue and his philosophy “every day’s a cookout,” Evans’ sauce tops ribs, pulled pork, chopped smoked chicken, brisket and other barbecue favorites on the menu at Ricky D’s Rib Shack at 302 Winchester Avenue in New Haven.

Admission is $8 for adults and children under 12 are free.

Parking at the grounds is $5 per car.