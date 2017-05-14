Troopers identify body found near a boat ramp in Lisbon

By Published: Updated:

LISBON, Conn. (WTNH) — Troopers from Connecticut State Police have identified the body that was found near a boat ramp in Lisbon on Saturday morning.

According to police, at approximately 7:04 a.m., troopers were dispatched to a boat ramp in the area of 425 Burnham Highway in Lisbon. When they arrived, they found a dead body in the Shetucket River.

Officials have identified the woman as being 49-year-old Diane Houchins of Taftville.

Related Content: Body found at boat launch in Lisbon

Detectives from Eastern District Major Crime responded to the scene and have assumed the investigation, however, they say there is no criminal aspect to the incident.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will be conducting a post-mortem examination in order to determine the cause and manner of death.

If you have nay information, you are asked to contact detectives at (860) 848-6500. They remind you that all calls will remain confidential.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s