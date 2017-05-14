Troopers identify body found near a boat ramp in Lisbon

Related Coverage Body found at boat launch in Lisbon

LISBON, Conn. (WTNH) — Troopers from Connecticut State Police have identified the body that was found near a boat ramp in Lisbon on Saturday morning.

According to police, at approximately 7:04 a.m., troopers were dispatched to a boat ramp in the area of 425 Burnham Highway in Lisbon. When they arrived, they found a dead body in the Shetucket River.

Officials have identified the woman as being 49-year-old Diane Houchins of Taftville.

Detectives from Eastern District Major Crime responded to the scene and have assumed the investigation, however, they say there is no criminal aspect to the incident.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will be conducting a post-mortem examination in order to determine the cause and manner of death.

If you have nay information, you are asked to contact detectives at (860) 848-6500. They remind you that all calls will remain confidential.