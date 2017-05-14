Trump to deliver commencement address at Coast Guard Academy

FILE - In this May 4, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Trump, in an apparent warning to his fired FBI director, said Friday, May 12, 2017, that James Comey had better hope there are no "tapes" of their conversations. Trump's tweet came the morning after he asserted Comey had told him three times that he wasn't under FBI investigation. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London is welcoming Republican President Donald Trump this week to deliver a commencement address.

Trump is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the invitation-only graduation ceremony on Wednesday morning.

Each year, the president delivers the commencement address at one of the U.S. military service academies.

Cadets at the academy pursue a four-year program for a bachelor of science degree. They pay no tuition and are required to serve in the Coast Guard for five years following graduation.

