3 Greenwich officers injured in struggle with suspect

GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Three Greenwich police officers were treated for minor injuries after a physical altercation with a suspect.

On Sunday, Greenwich police responded to a report that a man had vandalized a local residence in the Cos Cob area of the town. The man was identified as Robert Moran of Glendale, NY.

The 33-year-old Moran was ordered by officers to lie on the ground after being informed that he was under arrest. He then attempted to flee the scene and several authorities were required to stop him.

Moran and three officers were injured in the struggle. They were treated at Greenwich hospital for their non-life threatening injuries and the officers have since been released.

Moran is facing numerous charges for the incident, including Criminal Mischief in the First Degree, three counts of Risk of Injury to a Minor, and two counts of Assault on a Police Officer, among other charges. He is currently being held in police custody on a $100,000 bond.

Moran is scheduled to appear in court on May 6th.