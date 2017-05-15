Ask the Lawyer: Teen Driving

(WTNH) — On this edition of “Ask the Lawyer,” we talk about teen driving with New Haven-based attorney Tara Knight. Anne Craig has been working on a teen driving piece and technology advances on tracking your teen. It will air Monday night in our 11 o’clock show.

The younger teen aged drivers are, the more at risk they are. For 16 and 17-year-olds, the likelihood of having a fatal crash is twice as high as an 18 or 19-year-old. teen

We asked Tara Knight questions like:

What is required for 16 and 17-year-olds to obtain their driver’s licenses?

Are there restrictions for 16 and 17-year-olds who have their permits and / or licenses?

Why were new laws passed regarding teen driving and why were these restrictions implemented?

What are the consequences of violating any of the teen driving laws?

Can parents be held responsible if their children break the rules?

Watch the video for Knight’s answers and more.