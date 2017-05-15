Blumenthal: No FBI director until special prosecutor appointed

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Connecticut’s senior senator Richard Blumenthal spoke out Monday morning on the firing of former FBI director James Comey.

“No FBI director should be confirmed until a special prosecutor is appointed. I will oppose any FBI director until a special prosecutor is appointed and I will insist that the deputy Attorney General takes steps to appoint a special prosecutor when he comes before the full senate this week,” said Blumenthal.

The democrat added that the timing of President Donald Trump’s dismissal of the FBI boss raises, in his words, “profound questions” about political influence into the investigation of Russian influence in the 2016 campaign.