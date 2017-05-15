Branford woman arrested after attacking officers in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Branford woman has been arrested after she reported being an assault victim but was really injured after breaking into a vehicle, stealing items from it and then falling while being chased by the vehicle’s owner. She then allegedly assaulted the Hamden officers responding to the fight, in which she said she was injured.

21-year-old Wisdom South is charged with 4 counts of assault on a police officer, assault in the 3rd degree, burglary in the 3rd degree, larceny in the 6th degree, threatening in the 2nd degree, interfering with a police officer and breach of peace.

Police say they were called to 295 Treadwell Street around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on the report of a fight. Police found South with facial injuries and she told them she had been assaulted. She then attacked the officer, biting him in the hand and leg before running off.

South was arrested a short time later near Leeder Hill Drive, at which time she kicked an officer and then spit blood-filled saliva into the face of two officers. She was then taken to the Hamden Police Department where she kicked another officer and also spit blood-filled saliva into another officer’s face.

According to police South was never assaulted and an investigation determined she was injured after she forcibly entered a vehicle of an employee at a business and stole a backpack. The employee then chased South and she dropped the backpack and tripped on a curb and fell to the ground. She then spit blood on another employee of a local business while threatening to stab him.