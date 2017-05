REDDING, Conn. (WTNH)– A school in Redding is closed Monday due to a water pressure issue.

All classes at Joel Barlow High School, located at 100 Black Rock Turnpike, are canceled for Monday, May 15th. This is due to a broken water pipe which is part of the waste treatment system. The school has no water pressure at this time.

The school’s main office and guidance office will also be closed.

There is no word on when the pipe will be fixed or if students will return to school on Tuesday.