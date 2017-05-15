Bus carrying 8th-graders overturns on I-95 in Maryland, student and teacher critically injured

By Published:

(ABC) — A student and a teacher are critically injured after a charter bus carrying 26 eighth-graders overturned on Interstate 95 north of Baltimore, Maryland, this morning, causing massive traffic delays.

The local fire department, Susquehanna Hose Co., said the one adult and one child were taken via helicopter to hospitals after the accident on the southbound side of I-95 at Exit 89.

Everyone else on board — 25 children from Charles W. Henry School, a teacher, a parent chaperone and a driver — were taken via ambulances to hospitals, officials said.

Maryland State Police said the cause of the crash isn’t known but that “a passenger car was apparently involved in some way” and the driver is being interviewed.

The accident closed both sides of the interstate but both lanes have since reopened.

According to local fire officials, the children and chaperones were heading from Philadelphia to Washington, D.C., for today’s law enforcement officers’ memorial service. Police cadets who were on another bus on I-95 helped first responders get patients off the bus and get help, according to fire officials.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s