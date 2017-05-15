Car crash closes Route 4 in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Route 4 is closed in Farmington after a car crash took down a utility pole Monday morning.

Police say Route 4 is closed just west of Brickyard Road after a car crashed into a utility pole around 11:30 a.m. Traffic is now being detoured on to Brickyard Road and Route 167.

Police say there were minor injuries in the crash but it’s unclear how many people were invovled.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours while the utility pole is stabilized or repaired. Crews were on the scene removing the vehicle and addressing the utility pole.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

