Connecticut has the 7th biggest drug problem of 2017

(WTNH) — The personal-finance website, WalletHub, released an in-depth study on the states with the biggest drug problems this year and Connecticut landed number 7 on that list.

Drug abuse has left quite a large foot print on American history. In fact, from 2013 to 2016 alone, American taxpayers spent about $327 billion on drug control efforts. WalletHub explains that the White House has been sending mixed messages about how exactly they plan to address the epidemic, which sparked their study into what parts of America suffer most from drug abuse.

Their studies have revealed that Connecticut adults are in the 19th percentile of those who used illicit drugs in the past month. More alarmingly, Connecticut ranked in the 11th percentile of drug overdose deaths per capita.

Their terrifying statistics show that Connecticut’s drug problem also affects youth at alarming rates. In fact, teenagers in Connecticut joined adults in that 19th percentile of those who had used illicit drugs in the past month. There are also many arrests on college campuses. Connecticut ranked in the 8th percentile for that category and 4th percentile for teenagers offered, sold, or given an illegal drug on school property in the last year.

If you are interested in the full length study, you can visit https://wallethub.com/edu/drug-use-by-state/35150/.