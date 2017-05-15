Connecticut State Police investigate video showing moments after 15-year-old is shot in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — On Monday, Connecticut State Police are investigating a video posted online that appears to show Jayson Negron laying handcuffed on the ground after he was shot in Bridgeport.

It is raising questions about when he was actually pronounced dead.

Police say 15-year-old Negron was at the wheel of a stolen car. When they tried to stop him, he allegedly backed up and struck at least one police officer before they opened fire. A video has surfaced. It is now in the hands of Connecticut State Police.

In all, it is about one minute long and it is all over the place. At times it is looking at the scene. At other times it is pointed at the ground or nearby cars showing nothing.

The beginning of the video is most interesting. It shows Negron face down on his left ear, looking at the camera with his hands cuffed behind his back. About five seconds later, the camera cuts back to Negron, he is facing the other direction.

Police say he died on the scene.

You can hear sirens in the background and a police officer is seen toward the end of the video with gloves on leaning down over him.