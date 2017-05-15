Connecticut’s acting lottery chief resigns amid criticism

By Published:
Connecticut Lottery headquarters. (WTNH / Josh Scheinblum)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The acting president and chairman of the board of the Connecticut Lottery Corp. has resigned.

Frank Farricker, of Greenwich, stepped down Monday amid the scandal involving a lottery instant game.

Farricker recently told a legislative hearing that lottery officials “put revenues over security issues” after discovering that retailers could illegally access winning numbers of the 5 Card Cash game on computer screens and manipulate the tickets.

A report from the state Department of Consumer Protection found that lottery officials learned of the problem in January 2015, but didn’t didn’t alert consumer protection officials for seven months.

Farricker was appointed to the Lottery Corp. board in 2011 and had served as acting president and CEO since the resignation of Anne Noble from the $212,000 a year job in September.

