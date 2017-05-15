Cromwell police urges residents to lock their vehicles after break-in

CROMWELL, CONN (WTNH) — On Monday afternoon, Cromwell Police responded to a vehicle being broken into on West Street in Cromwell. Two suspects were seen rummaging through a vehicle when officers arrived.

The two individuals then entered different vehicles and attempted to flee the scene, prompting a short chase.

Authorities were unable to apprehend the suspects, but one has been described as a Hispanic male with facial hair who fled on foot to the woods nearby.

When running the license plate of one of the vehicles, the results revealed the vehicle had been stolen from Waterbury.

Cromwell Police is encouraging residents to remain vigilant and to keep any valuable items out of their personal vehicles.