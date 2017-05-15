Cruisin’ Connecticut – Constantine Maroulis Stars in ‘The Most Beautiful Room in New York’

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to New Haven, home of the Long Wharf Theatre, where you can catch the new musical: ‘The Most Beautiful Room in New York.’

The story stars American Idol contestant, two-time Tony award nominee, Constantine Maroulis.

Our story is set in New York City in Union Square. A little Mom and Pop restaurant in the food market. A beautiful place called “Table” run by the chef. They have to take some crazy measures and bring me back, “Sergio” an old sort of rock star chef, friend / partner. It’s really a story about family, love and how you measure success.

You can catch the show at the Long Wharf Theatre through the end of May: http://longwharf.org/beautiful-room

Coming up on ABC, American Idol is back, and Constantine weighed in on his expectations of the show:

I’m excited. I hope they call me. Hey I’m available guys, I can sit in the judge chair. I did some mentoring last season. They can’t all be rock stars and pop stars. The contestants have to learn how to survive in the industry for 10 or 12 years. There’s an opinion out there that the show should come back to being more about the contestants.

Know of cool people, places or events to check out for “Cruisin’ Connecticut?” Email me, or let me know on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat: @RyanKristafer